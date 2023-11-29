Working for over 55 hours a week kills 800,000 people every year: Report

Overworking is fatal, and it leads to the death of almost three million people worldwide every year.

A report by the International Labor Organization (ILO) has shed light on how employment is fast evolving as a major cause of death, especially among men.

The study claimed that more than 800,000 people die every year due to working for more than 55 hours a week. Of the 2.96 million people who died due to excessive work, 2.6 million died due to diseases derived from employment.

The rest 330,000 deaths came from work accidents.

Most common risks at work

The study attempted to highlight the most common risks at work, with the topmost being long working hours of over 55 hours a week (744,942 deaths).

The other risks involved exposure to gases and smoke (450,000 deaths), work-related injuries (363,283), exposure to asbestos (209,481), silica (42,258), substances that cause asthma (29,641), solar ultraviolet radiation (17,936), diesel engine exhaust fumes (14,728), arsenic (7,589), and nickel (7,301) according to the figures for 2016.

The study links occupational risks to disability-adjusted life years (DALYS). Work-related injuries (26.44 million) pose the greatest threat to workers' life years, followed by exposure to over 55 work hours (23.26 mn), ergonomic factors (12.27 mn), and exposure to smoke and gases (10.86).

Specific findings note a doubling in the trachea, bronchus, and lung cancers attributed to chromium exposure from 2000 to 2016, a 40 per cent rise in asbestos-related mesothelioma, and a 37 per cent increase in non-melanoma skin cancer from 2000 to 2020. While deaths from asthmagens and particulate matter, gases, and fumes decreased by over 20 per cent.

Regarding diseases, the ILO reveals that 32.4 per cent of work-related deaths result from circulatory problems, 27.5 per cent from cancer, 14.3 per cent from respiratory diseases, 11.3 per cent from injuries, 7.2 per cent from infectious diseases, 3 per cent from asthma, 2.9 per cent from neuropsychiatric conditions, 0.95 per cent from genitourinary problems, 0.94 per cent from digestive diseases, and 0.15 per cent for other reasons.

The report emphasises that over 13 million people globally suffer visual impairment due to occupational factors.

Fresher dies in China due to overwork

Meanwhile, excessive work continues to kill people around the world. Recently, an undergraduate intern died in China after multiple live-streaming gaming sessions were squeezed into a month.

According to reports, Li Hao passed away suddenly after finishing his last gaming session, on November 10. His father said that Li Hao joined the company in the middle of October, as an intern for six months.