Imran Khan accuses India of attacking Pakistan Stock Exchange, offers no evidence

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan today accused India of orchestrating the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi on Monday, June 29. Khan told the parliament today that he “had no doubt that India was behind the attack”.

On June 29, four men carrying grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange, and killed two guards along with a policeman before they were gunned down by security forces.

India had denied any involvement in the attack on the day of the attack, but Khan went on to say that he had “no doubt” about the country’s involvement.

Also read: Opposition lashes out at Imran Khan for calling Laden a 'martyr'

Offering no evidence for his allegation, he claimed that there were intelligence reports of a potential attack in Pakistan, and that his cabinet had been alerted about such threats.

However, the responsibility of the attack was taken by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group from Balochistan.

According to Khan, his country’s intelligence agencies were able to avoid four major terror attacks, out of which two were aimed at Islamabad. He, however, added that it was “not possible” to stop stop such attacks.

The security officials claimed that the gunmen were carrying a heavy supply of armoury, and were planning to take hostages after storming the building.

Also read: Pakistan eulogizing terrorism: Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Bin Laden a 'martyr'

Khan referred to the response of Pakistan security forces as a “big victory”, even though three people had died.

In Balochistan, separatists claim that Pakistan has been exploiting the mineral rich area to improve life in the already rich provinces.

Over the course of the last few years, Pakistan has accused India of supporting separatists multiple times, which has been fervently denied by India.

In 2018, the BLA also attacked a Chinese consulate in Karachi.

(With inputs from Reuters)