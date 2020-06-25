Pakistan eulogizing terrorism: Prime Minister Imran Khan calls Bin Laden a 'martyr'

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran khan's understanding of biology and geography was always pathetic.

Judging by the statments given by him in the past it appears that he probably bunked classes when he was a student because his understanding history is really poor.

To begin with the history of Islamic terrorism which can also be called the history of extremists and mass murderers.

Osama bin laden is probably the most dreaded terrorist this world has ever known.

He was accused of engineering a number of terror attacks worldwide, particularly targeting the American installations including the 9/11 incident of 2001 when close to 3,000 people lost their lives when five planes were hijacked to target US cities.

His violent campaign to recreate a medieval islamic empire redefined the threat of terrorism in the 21st century.

In 2011, he was traced to a safe haven in Pakistan's Abottabad and was gunned down.

While the world celebrated his death Pakistan mourned his loss.

And it seems the Pakistani Prime Minister was the most affected by his killing because for him the most wanted face of terrorism is a religious martyr.

In his speech at the parliament, he said, "we were very embarrassed when Americans came and killed Osama bin Laden at Abbottabad and martyred him."

If anything this is the biggest proof of how Pakistan eulogizes terrorism. However, this is not the first time that Imran Khan has acted as a terror apologist. He has shown his soft corner for Osama bin Laden several times in the past.

Coronavirus is spreading at a murderous pace in the country but Imran khan doesn't have much to say on the pandemic.

But his minister and PTI lawmaker Riaz Fatyana advised the government in the parliament to order scientific research on the consumption of locusts because apparently eating locusts can build immunity against the coronavirus.

The understanding of Covid-19 of Zartaj Gul Wahir, the minister of state for climate change in Pakistan defies all logic.

For her, the 19 in Covid-19 stands for 19 points. However, she did not not explain what do they exactly stand for

People need not go to far as where stupidity dwells, there is Pakistan.

