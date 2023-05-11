Exclusive | Possibility of emergency in Pakistan, says Defence Minister Khwaja Asif

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khwaja Asif has said that if the current situation in the country persists, then there is a possibility of an emergency being declared.

The minister made the statement while speaking to WION's Pakistan correspondent Anas Mallick.

When asked about the “rumours of an emergency situation in Pakistan”, the minister said, “If the situation continues like this, then emergency is a constitutional option, no chances of martial law in the country.”

Questioning the Supreme Court's order to release Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, the minister stated, “Why are there two yardsticks in this country? The court should have taken suo motu on the army installations but it wasn't taken. Nawaz Sharif, Zardari, Maryam, me, none of us got any facilities. Here the top court has given him (Imran) all the facilities.”

The comments of the minister were directed to the Supreme Court & Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial.

Early on Thursday, Imran Khan's arrest was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court and he was ordered to be released. The court gave the order after CJP Bandial asked that the former prime minister be brought to the apex court 'within an hour'.

On May 9, Khan was arrested, after which massive protests erupted in the country and even abroad. The lawyers representing Khan had challenged the legality of his arrest.

The court also directed Khan to approach Islamabad High Court. Khan was arrested in connection with the Al Qadir Trust case.

The case is related to Al Qadir University. The trust was created to support the university. Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders have been facing accusations of wrongdoing concerning the trust.

WATCH | Imran Khan arrest: Pakistan Army says, 'country-wide chaos, a black chapter' | World News | WION According to the case, Khan and a real estate magnate made an alleged agreement which cost the struggling economy of Pakistan around $50 billion.

The issue surfaced after Pakistani media stated that the trust received 180 million Pakistani rupees but documents showed expenses of only 8.52 million Pakistani rupees. You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.