Supreme Court of Pakistan declares ex-prime minister Imran Khan's arrest unlawful

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday (May 11) declared the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful. Khan arrived in the court today after Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial ordered that the former premier be brought to court 'within an hour'. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, following which massive protests erupted in Pakistan and even abroad. Khan's lawyers had challenged the legality of his arrest. After declaring his arrest unlawful, the top court ordered Imran Khan's immediate release. The court directed Imran Khan to approach Islamabad High Court.

After CJP's summons earlier, Imran Khan arrived at the supreme court in a convoy of cars. He himself was travelling in a bullet-proof Mercedes.

Imran Khan's arrest had enraged supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. For two days, thousands of people had taken to the streets in protest around Pakistan, and violent clashes with security forces erupted.

According to police and hospitals, at least nine people have died in protest-related incidents.

Hundreds of police officers have been injured and more than 2,000 people arrested across the country, mostly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, police added.

At least seven officials from PTI's central leadership accused of orchestrating the riots were also detained.

On Thursday, police with batons and riot shields were deployed to quell any further unrest.

Imran Khan's arrest was made in connection with Al Qadir Trust case.

The issue is linked with Al-Qadir University. The trust was formed to back the university. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi along with other PTI leaders have been accused of wrongdoing with respect to the trust. The issue is about an alleged agreement between Imran Khan government and a real estate magnate that allegedly cost Pakistan's struggling economy USD 50 billion.

The issue came to light when Pakistani media said that the trust got 180 million Pakistani rupees but documents showed expenses of just 8.52 million Pakistani rupees.

(With inputs from agencies)

