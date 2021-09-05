At least 600 Taliban fighters killed in Panjshir clashes against resistance forces: Reports

According to reports, at least 600 Taliban militants have been killed in clashes against Panjshir resistance forces

Taliban's spokesman Bilal Karimi had said earlier that Khenj and the Anaba district had fallen to the group amid heavy fighting in the area.

The Taliban claimed it had captured at least four districts in Panjshir. Earlier, reports claimed Taliban fighters had advanced deep into Panjshir Valley.

Reports said earlier the Taliban had launched a major offensive in Panjshir after the breakdown of talks between the leader of the resistance Ahmad Massoud and the militant group.

Panjshir famously resisted the Soviet forces in the 1980s and also the Taliban forces from 1996-2001 when it was in power in Afghanistan under anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

Taliban has consolidated its position in much of Afghanistan in the past two months taking key districts and provincial capitals however after the collapse of the Ghani government in Kabul several anti-Taliban fighters joined the resistance in Panjshir which has been resisting the militant group.

