Iran President Ebrahim Raisi calls for polls in Afghanistan

After the withdrawal of Western troops and the Taliban seizing control, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country. He hopes it can help the return of peace to the region.

Raisi said the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government 'as soon as possible', while speaking on state TV on Saturday.

"A government should be established there, which is elected by the votes and the will of the people," Raisi said.

"The Islamic Republic has always sought peace and calm in Afghanistan, and an end to bloodshed and fratricide, and the sovereignty of the people's will. We support a government elected by the Afghan people," he added.

Meanwhile, at least two people were killed and many injured during a celebratory firing on Friday in Kabul, local media said on Saturday, after Taliban sources claimed that they have seized control of Panjshir, the last province resisting the Islamist group.

According to TOLO news, the "aerial shooting" killed two people and wounded three last night. The incident was heavily criticised by Taliban leader Zabihullah Mujahid. "Avoid shooting in the air and thank God instead," Mujahid said on Twitter. "Bullets can harm civilians, so don't shoot unnecessarily."

(With inputs from agencies)