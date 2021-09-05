TTP claims responsibility for suicide attack in Pakistan's Quetta

Reports say Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out a suicide attack in Pakistan's Quetta region.

Last week Pakistan's interior minister had said the Taliban had assured PM Imran Khan's government that TTP militants in Afghanistan will not be allowed to carry out attacks on Pakistan.

Watch:

The TTP has reportedly claimed the Quetta attack. At least four people have been killed in the attack and 15 injured, reports claimed.

The TTP in a statement reportedly said: “Our Mujahid targeted the FC personnel with explosive jacket and explosive-laden motorcycle.”

The TTP had earlier reportedly carried out attacks against Pakistan’s airbases. Reports had earlier claimed that the TTP had also carried out attacks against the Pakistan army.

The terrorist organisation was founded by Baitullah Mehsud in 2007 with alleged links to the Taliban and Al Qaeda.

Mehsud was reportedly killed in a US drone strike in 2009 and his successor Hakimullah Mehsud was also killed in 2013.

