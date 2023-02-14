Researchers develop 'male pill', an oral contraceptive that successfully stops sperm in its track

On the occasion of Valentine's day, let us tell you about a groundbreaking male contraceptive pill that in preclinical models proved its might and successfully stopped sperm in its track. While it may not seem like such a big deal to many of us, it, in fact, is. This study goes a long way to prove that on-demand male contraceptives are possible. The discovery has been touted as a "game-changer" for contraceptives. The results of the study have been published in the journal Nature Communications today (February 14th).

In a report published on the Weill Cornell Medicine, the study’s co-senior authors Dr Jochen Buck and Dr Lonny Levin, who are both professors of pharmacology at the institute, say that this discovery is a game-changer.

Watch | China trains six squirrels to search for drugs

They say that currently vasectomies and condoms, which by the way have existed for over 2000 years, are the only methods of contraception for men. While in the past there has been research on oral contraceptives for men, it has been to no end. Levin credits this partly to the demand for these potential contraceptives to "clear a much higher bar for safety and side effects."

In his opinion, this is due to the fact that " men don't bear the risks associated with carrying a pregnancy." Due to this, he says that the "field assumes men will have a low tolerance for potential contraceptive side effects."

The next step would be preclinical experiments, which could lay the groundwork for human clinical trials, which Levin hopes would end with men being able to walk into pharmacies and ask for a "male pill".

The drug, when tested on lab mice, showed the capability to inactivate sperm for up to two and a half hours. Its effects were also found to persist in the female reproductive tract. While after a period of three hours, "some sperm begin regaining motility; by 24 hours, nearly all sperm have recovered normal movement."

Also read | Scientists discover fossil of giant 150kg penguin that walked the Earth 57 million years ago

It did not impact the mice's mating behaviour at all. These observations are based on 52 different mating attempts. Another group of subjects who were dosed with an inactive control substance impregnated their mates in almost one-third of matings.

According to Dr Melanie Balbach, a postdoctoral associate who worked with the two authors, the contraceptive starts working within 30 to 60 minutes of ingestion. In comparison, she claimed that "every other experimental hormonal or nonhormonal male contraceptive takes weeks to bring sperm count down or render them unable to fertilize eggs". It also wears off within hours, while the other drugs took weeks.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE