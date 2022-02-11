There might be chances of life on a planet orbiting 'white dwarf' star, says study

If researchers are to be believed, there may be a planet that could sustain life, close to a dying sun. The planet may be orbiting a dying sun 117 light-years away from Earth, the researchers claim.

Once the news is confirmed, this will be the first time that a life-supporting planet has been discovered orbiting a "white dwarf."

White dwarfs are dead stars that have been burnt through hydrogen fuel.

Published in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, it states that the planet was detected after researchers spotted a ring of debris along with moon-sized structures, located close to the dying star. It was detected in a 'habitable zone.'

This zone is where water can exist and it is neither too cold nor too hot.

The planet is thought to be 60 times closer to the star than Earth is to the sun.

Prof Jay Farihi of University College London led the study. He claimed that the discovery was completely new to astronomers. While speaking to BBC, he said, "This is the first time that anything has been seen in the habitable zone of a white dwarf. And thus there is a possibility of life on another world orbiting it."

As of now, the researchers do not have concrete evidence of the planet's existence.

They claim that the movements of 65 Moon-sized structures orbiting the white dwarf's habitable zone hint towards its existence.

Prof Farihi said, "It was a shock to the team. The motion was so eerily precise you couldn't make this stuff up."

(With inputs from agencies)