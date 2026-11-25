Europe's political landscape is undergoing a transformation, with nationalist and right-wing parties increasingly challenging established political movements. Spain's November 29 general election offers the latest test of this changing electoral environment.

Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez faces a challenge from the conservative People's Party and the far-right Vox amid growing concerns over housing affordability, immigration and living costs.

According to El País' final polling average, Spain's right-wing bloc commands approximately 51.2 per cent support, compared with 38.7 per cent for the left. These figures represent a significant departure from the relatively balanced outcome of the 2023 election.

The development reflects a broader European trend. Research involving 31 countries indicates that far-right parties now attract nearly a quarter of the aggregate national election vote, a substantial increase since the 1990s.

Germany's Alternative for Germany secured nearly 44 per cent in September's Saxony-Anhalt state election. France's National Rally has expanded its electoral influence, while Italy's Giorgia Meloni remains a prominent figure in European nationalist politics.

However, the transformation cannot be understood through ideology alone.

Economic insecurity, housing shortages and dissatisfaction with established institutions have fuelled political discontent. Spain illustrates this contradiction particularly well.

Despite relatively strong economic growth, inflation-adjusted house prices rose by 43 per cent between 2015 and 2025, according to the Associated Press. Many young Spaniards continue to struggle to establish independent households.

For voters confronting these pressures, promises of economic progress are increasingly judged against everyday experiences.

Europe's political trajectory, however, is not uniform. Viktor Orbán's defeat in Hungary and the collapse of the Dutch nationalist-led coalition demonstrate the vulnerability of right-wing governments and movements to electoral and institutional pressures.

The coming elections in Spain, France, Italy and Poland will have implications beyond domestic politics, potentially reshaping European cooperation on migration, defence, Ukraine and the authority of Brussels.

The emerging divide is not exclusively between left and right. It also reflects tensions between established institutions and voters seeking alternatives.