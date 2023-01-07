Iran's supreme leader Khamenei appoints new police chief amid protests

Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday appointed a new police chief, almost four months after the death of Mahsa Amini which triggered protests across the country.

The country has been facing severe unrest since Iranian Kurdish woman Amini, aged 22, died in police custody on September 16 after she was arrested by the morality police for not following the strict Islamic dress code of the country.

Khamenei, who takes the final decision on issues of major state policies and holds the position of Iranian armed forces' commander-in-chief, appointed General Ahmad-Reza Radan who will replace Hossein Ashtari, read a statement issued by the official website of the leader.

The police department was ordered by Khamenei to "improve its capabilities" and "train specialised forces for various security sectors".

Born in 1963, Radan, initially held the position of deputy police chief from 2008 to 2014 and became the head of the police department's Centre for Strategic Studies.

Ashtari took his place as the deputy after he was made the commander of the force in 2015.

Both Ashtari and Radan started their military career in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In 2010, the United States sanctioned the new chief, who was later also sanctioned by the European Union, over accusations of "human rights abuses" related to the protests that broke out after the presidential elections of 2009 in Iran.

Announcing the appointment of Radan in a statement, Khamenei expressed "gratitude and satisfaction" with the eight years of Ashtari's service.

The authorities in Iran call the ongoing protests across the country as "riots" and say that hundreds of people, which includes security forces' members, have lost their lives and thousands have been put behind bars.