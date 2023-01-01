Several football players arrested at mixed-gender party in Iran

The government authorities in Iran arrested football players who were part of the mixed-gender party organised in east Tehran, reported local media on Sunday without revealing their identity or providing the exact number of players arrested.

"Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (Saturday) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," stated Tasnim news agency.

"Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption", it further stated.

According to Iranian law, only non-Muslims are allowed consumption of alcohol that too for religious purposes. Meanwhile, the law also forbids dancing with the opposite gender.

Violent unrest has rocked the Islamic republic since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 in police custody after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly not following the strict Islamic dress code for women.

The officials in Iran have confirmed that hundreds of citizens have lost their lives in the violent protest, which include members of security forces, and the police have arrested thousands.

Many former and current football players along with other athletes and prominent personalities have been questioned or detained by the government authorities after they raised their voices in support of protests.