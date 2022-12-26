As Iran's anti-hijab protests cross the 100 days mark, let's take a look at some of the key moments

It has been 100 days since the protests started in Iran in the backdrop of Mahsa Amini's death. Despite the brutal crackdown, the Iranians have remained defiant and continue to exercise their right to protest. The demonstrations have taken different shapes throughout the last few months. Safe to say, the protests have made the authorities nervous. Women, who have played a prominent role, have challenged the country's Islamic dress code, waving and burning their veils. The men have also joined them and it has become one of the greatest challenges that the Iranian clerical leadership has faced since the 1979 revolution.

Mahsa Amini

The death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by morality police in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" unleashed anger over issues including freedom in the Islamic Republic and an economy reeling from sanctions. The death took place on September 16 and since then, the Iranian public has been out in the streets and protesting to bring about a change.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Iran protests

No sooner did the 'peaceful' protests begin across the country, the Iranian authorities termed these demonstrations as “riots”. The excess force used by the Iranian authorities led to the deaths of several people mostly protesters.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Iran protest

As the protests spiraled out of control, the Iranian government imposed restrictions on internet access in the country. Nearly a week after Amini's death, the Iranians were given restricted access to WhatsApp and Instagram. The same day, reports of multiple deaths across the country poured in, suggesting the government used the censure as a decoy.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Women in Iran and across the world cut their hair

As a sign of solidarity and protest, Iranian women across the country started cutting their hair to protest against the unjust Islamic rule. The movement soon spread across the world with celebrities jumping in to show their support by chopping their locks.

(Photograph: AFP )

Nika Shakarami

The world wept after 16-year-old Nika Shakarami was killed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. After Shakarami's death, her relatives were forced to make false statements. Similarly, young prodigal chef Mehrshad Shahidi, also dubbed Iran's Jamie Oliver was killed by Iran's powerful armed forces. He was beaten to death, a day before his 20th birthday in October.

(Photograph: Twitter )

The players of the Iran national football team refused to sing their own national anthem before their opening game against England in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The players' gesture was believed to be in solidarity with the protestors back home.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Iran execute the first protester officially

Mohsen Shekari became the first protester to be executed earlier this month after he was convicted of wounding a paramilitary force member. Days after Shekari's execution, another Iranian named Majid Reza Rahnavard was executed by hanging in public for "waging a war against God".

(Photograph: AFP )