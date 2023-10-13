Explained: The tragedy of Palestinians and their search for a homeland

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a deeply rooted and multifaceted tragedy that has caused immense suffering for both sides. The ongoing violence by Hamas which came out assaulting innocent Israelis in the stark light of the day on October 7 should not cast a shadow on the plight of Palestinians who are, even after a century, still searching for a place they can call their home.

Many from the global community have been calling for respecting the rights and aspirations of both Israelis and Palestinians. But, the recent Hamas attack and Israel's counterattack on the Gaza Strip, known as a bastion of the Palestinian struggle, has cut open Palestinians' wounds. It is reminding them of their grim reality and the continued cycle of violence they are stuck within in this long-standing conflict.

Here is the timeline of the Palestinian movement:

The Israel-Palestine conflict has its roots back to the late 19th century when the Zionist movement gained momentum in Europe. This was to establish a home for Jews in Palestine.

However, it's essential to know that this land had a diverse population, with a Muslim majority, a Christian minority, and a Jewish minority, all living harmoniously for centuries.

After World War I, the League of Nations placed Palestine under the British Mandate. The mandate facilitated Jewish immigration while safeguarding the rights of non-Jewish communities in Palestine.

In 1922, the first census of Palestine revealed a diverse population, including 589,177 Muslims, 83,790 Jews, 71,464 Christians, and others. Britain allowed a substantial influx of Jewish immigrants, leading to Palestinian unrest and revolts against the British authorities and Jewish settlers.

Creation of Israel and Palestinian resistance

In 1947, Britain handed the Palestinian issue to the United Nations, which passed Resolution 181, dividing Palestine into Jewish and Arab states.

However, this plan, which gave the Jewish immigrants 56 percent of Palestine, was met with Palestinian resistance.

The resolution, which denied the Palestinians their right to self-determination, was invalid and against the UN's founding principles.

Despite Palestinian rejection, Israel declared its state on May 14, 1948, leading to a series of conflicts between the newly formed state and its neighboring Arab countries.

Israel reportedly expanded its territory beyond what was allocated by Resolution 181, resulting in the displacement of approximately 800,000 Palestinians and the establishment of refugee camps in neighboring Arab nations.

The six-day war and occupation

In 1967, Israel launched an attack on neighboring Arab countries, leading to the occupation of the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem.

UN Resolution 242 called on Israel to withdraw from the occupied territories, but Israel refused to comply.

In 1987, the Palestinian youth initiated the First Intifada against the Israeli occupation, marked by widespread protests and civil disobedience.

Israel responded with hundreds killed and thousands injured.

A peace conference in Madrid in 1991 failed to bring lasting peace, as Israel continued building settlements in Palestinian lands.

In 2000, the Second Intifada erupted by both protests and acts of violence. The violence, while condemned, must be looked into in regard to the context of Palestinian desperation under Israeli occupation.

Arab Peace Initiative and ongoing conflict

In 2004, Arab countries proposed the Arab Peace Initiative, offering peace and normalisation of relations with Israel in exchange for the return of territories occupied in 1967. It was the Golan Heights in Syria, East Jerusalem in the West Bank, and Gaza Strip in Palestine.

The peace initiative requested "full Israeli withdrawal from all the territories occupied since 1967, including the Syrian Golan Heights to the lines of June 4, 1967 as well as the remaining occupied Lebanese territories in the south of Lebanon."

It also called on the acceptance of the "establishment of a Sovereign Independent Palestinian State on the Palestinian territories occupied since the 4th of June 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza strip, with east Jerusalem as its capital."

Israel, however, did not respond positively to this offer.

The Gaza Strip has been a focal point of ongoing conflicts, with Israel launching military airstrikes in recent years. The state of Israel claims that it is in response to the air raids conducted by the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza.

These attacks have resulted in significant loss of life and destruction. The recent blockade of Gaza, imposed by Israel, has led to dire humanitarian conditions for many Palestinians, making life for them there exceedingly difficult without food and electricity.

There is an urgent need for international efforts to find a sustainable and equitable resolution to this prolonged crisis as the tensions will otherwise only flare up, just like they did on October 7. If not, there will be continued turmoil in West Asia and there will be suffering to countless people. Both Israelis and Palestinians.