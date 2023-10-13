US tells Qatar to deny Iran access to funds

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
In an effort to diffuse a divided political opposition over $6 billion in Iranian monies that were kept in a Qatari account following Hamas's attacks on Israel, top US officials pledged to prevent the money from being moved to Tehran without Washington's approval.

