Israel-Hamas war: Israeli embassy staff stabbed in Beijing in suspected terror attack

An Israeli embassy staff was hospitalised after he was stabbed in Beijing in an alleged terror attack on Friday (Oct 13), stated Israel’s foreign ministry. The employee has been reported to be in stable condition.

"An Israeli employee at the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked today (not in the embassy area)," said the Israeli embassy in a statement, adding that the diplomat was not attacked in the embassy compound in the Chinese capital city.

The motive behind the stabbing, which did not take place inside the embassy, is being investigated, said the ministry.

"The employee is being treated in hospital and his condition is stable. The background of the attack is being investigated," the statement said.

Across the world, Israelis and Jews have been advised to remain on alert on Friday (Oct 13) after Hamas termed it a “day of rage.”

Video footage of stabbing circulates on social media

In the video footage, which is getting circulated on social media, a man can be seen getting stabbed several times in the chest and shoulder by an assailant, who was carrying a knife.

The victim was then seen falling on the ground as the attacker fled the scene.



In the video footage, which is getting circulated on social media, a man can be seen getting stabbed several times in the chest and shoulder by an assailant, who was carrying a knife.

In another video clip, the witnesses were seen telling police that the person who was attacked appeared to be non-Chinese, the South China Morning Post reported.

The victim informed the police officials that he was from the Israeli embassy and was rushed to the hospital in a police car.

A witness present at the scene said that the attack happened at around 2:20 pm local time. She stated that she heard someone screaming and then added that a bloodied man in a plain shirt was resting against a car.

Watch | Israel-Palestine crisis has region 'at a tipping point': UN Chief After a few minutes, the police arrived at the scene and an ambulance followed. The crime scene was inspected by the police and they took photographs and visited the surrounding shops for CCTV footage before leaving the site of the incident about an hour later.

The attack took place amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war as the Israeli foreign ministry website, in a statement, had warned that Hamas had called on "all of its supporters around the world to hold a 'Day of Rage'" on Friday to "attack Israelis and Jews".

"It is reasonable to assume that there will be protest events in various countries that are liable to turn violent," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

