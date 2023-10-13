American dad unearths killed daughter's location in Hamas attack, tracks her phone and Apple watch

Stories of disheveled families affected by a Hamas attack during a music festival in Israel continue to emerge. One such story is of an American dad Eyal Waldma, the father of a 24-year-old American, Danielle Waldman, who was killed in the Hamas assault.

With no way to reach out to his daughter who met her untimely demise during the attack by the Islamist militant group, the father had no way but to track her phone and Apple watch. But before the news of her tragic death befell Eyal, he was clinging to hope that his daughter had been taken hostage rather than killed in the horrifying ordeal.

Danielle, a native of Palo Alto, California, had been attending the festival with her boyfriend of six years. But, their lives were tragically cut short during the vicious Hamas assault, Eyal recounted to CNN.

Eyal got to know about the killing of his daughter just hours before speaking to the media outlet. His beloved daughter was one of the victims of the attack.

"Each and everyone that met her have loved her,” Eyal said. “She’s done nothing wrong and nothing bad to anyone.”

A harrowing revelation

Employing the tracking features of Danielle's phone and Apple watch, her family managed to locate the site where their youngest daughter met her unfortunate end.

Eyal described the nightmarish scenario in which his daughter's car appeared to be encircled and attacked by members of Hamas.

"I have seen exactly how she was murdered from two directions by at least three to five people that had attacked it," he reportedly revealed and added, "From the shells that we have found, there were at least three guns that were shooting at the car."

Love story's tragic end

Eyal recounted his last conversation with Danielle, during which she had joyfully mentioned her plans to marry her boyfriend in the near future.

The couple had recently moved into a new apartment, complete with a dog, just a month before the tragedy struck.

“They had only been there for a few weeks, now we will need to see what to do with all their belongings,” Eyal said. In the face of such adversity, he said, “Israel will stay strong and be strong for the long term".

(With inputs from agencies)