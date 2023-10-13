Hamas claims Israeli strikes kill 13 hostages, including foreigners, in Gaza

Terrorist group Hamas claimed on Friday (Oct 13) that at least 13 hostages held in Gaza were killed in Israeli air strikes over the past 24 hours.

Hamas hinted that amongst the killed were both Israelis and foreign hostages.

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas has taken more than 150 people hostage, including both civilians and military personnel.

Hamas said six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district, while seven others died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district, as reported by AFP.

"Thirteen prisoners... including foreigners" were killed in five locations targeted by Israeli fighter jets, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

Since the Hamas’ Saturday assault on Israel, the Jewish country has retaliated aggressively, raining strikes on the blockaded strip and flattening buildings. More than 1,500 people have so far lost their lives in the Gaza Strip.

In Israel, at least 1,200 people have been killed by terrorist group Hamas.

Israel drops 6,000 bombs on Gaza

The Israeli air force on Thursday (Oct 12) said that so far they have dropped 6,000 bombs over the Hamas targets and more than 3,600 targets have been hit in the airstrikes, The Washington Post reported.

As per some experts in warfare, the number of bombs dropped, which is 6,000 in the last six days, was a staggering number.

“Israel is dropping in less than a week what the U.S. was dropping in Afghanistan in a year, in a much smaller, much more densely populated area, where mistakes are going to be magnified,” stated Marc Garlasco, a former UN war crimes investigator in Libya and a military adviser at the Dutch organisation PAX for Peace, while speaking to The Washington Post.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.