Israel-Hamas war: Israeli air force drops staggering 6,000 bombs in six days

The Israeli air force on Thursday (Oct 12) said that so far they have dropped 6,000 bombs over the Hamas targets and more than 3,600 targets have been hit in the airstrikes, The Washington Post reported.

As per some experts in warfare, the number of bombs dropped, which is 6,000 in the last of six days, was a staggering number.

“Israel is dropping in less than a week what the U.S. was dropping in Afghanistan in a year, in a much smaller, much more densely populated area, where mistakes are going to be magnified,” stated Marc Garlasco, a former UN war crimes investigator in Libya and a military adviser at the Dutch organisation PAX for Peace, while speaking to The Washington Post.

Garlasco, while citing the public records from US Air Forces Central Command, said that the United States had dropped just over 7,423 bombs on Afghanistan in a span of one year. This was one of the highest number of bombs dropped in a war. As per a United Nations report, more than 7,600 bombs and missiles were reportedly dropped by NATO from planes during the entire war in Libya.

Israeli Air Force identifies multiple targets in short-duration

In 2003, when the United States had invaded Iraq, around 30,000 bombs were dropped by Washington DC, stated Garlasco, who was a targeteer for the Pentagon and stated that he also worked in planning the strikes in Iraq. Garlasco further recalled that around 8,000 bombs were dropped by the United States on the biggest night.

“I’m kind of shocked that they were able to identify so many targets in such a short period of time,” said Garlasco, while speaking about Israel. Garlasco stated that the Israeli Air Force reportedly has some of the most precise weapons.

“I hope they are taking all of the necessary precautions. But I am concerned this number speaks to a level of activity that may indicate that they’re not," he said.

While carrying the air campaign from 2014 to 2019 against the Islamic State, 2,000 to 5,000 munitions were dropped by the US-led coalition every month across Syria and Iraq, stated military affairs journalist Wesley on Thursday on X, as he cited a Rand Corp report.

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments on the Israel-Palestine conflict after the Hamas attacks. However, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

