Amid raging Israel-Hamas war, India's capital Delhi placed on security alert

As the war continues to flare between the terrorist group Hamas and Israel, India's national capital has been placed on security alert amid fear of potential protests in the city, said the police.

Delhi Police personnel will be deployed on the streets of the nation's capital with heavy forces ahead of the Friday prayers. Security has also been increased at the Israel Embassy and the Jewish religious establishments.

As per the media reports, some other states and Union Territories of India were also alerted by the security agencies to ensure that the Israelis residing in the country are safe.

Also read: Gaza Strip and the struggle for survival for millions of its residents

The step has been taken after many countries, which include France, Germany, the US and the UK, increased the security around "potential Jewish targets" and "pro-Palestinian protesters" in the wake of escalating violence between Israel and Hamas.

State authorities in Himachal Pradesh, Goa and Maharashtra were asked to ensure the security of Israeli diplomats, staff and tourists, they stated.

First charter flight of Indian citizens arrive from Israel

On Friday morning, the first charter flight carrying the Indian citizens, who were evacuated from Israel, came back to the country under 'Operation Ajay'. The flight, which was carrying 211 adults and an infant who were living in the war-battered region, landed back in New Delhi.



Israel took the vow to carry out an unprecedented offensive against the terrorist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, after its fighters broke through Israel's border fence and stormed into the southern part of the country through air, land and sea on October 7.

WATCH | Israel-Hamas war | Gaza: An 'open-air prison' with no escape The Israeli military on the sixth day confirmed that more than 1,300 people were killed in Israel, which included 222 soldiers. This is a staggering death toll which was not recorded since the 1973 war with Egypt and Syria, which lasted for weeks.

In the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip around 1,417 people, which included women and children, were killed, as per the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.