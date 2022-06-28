Two killed operation near LoC, huge war-like ammunition recovered

Indian army has killed two people believed to be over the ground workers near the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the operation site. Police said both the individuals had come to receive a consignment of arms and narcotics.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that “as reported by Army at approx 0015hrs, on June 28 some suspicious movement was observed close to the fence in general area India Gate – Bichu in Keran sector of Kupwara by the fence patrol party. The suspected movement was challenged by Army’s patrol party. On being challenged, fire was drawn on own party from the fence side which was retaliated.

Two individuals were found dead with four AK rifles, eight magazines and two packets of narcotics whereas two more AK rifles along with magazines and four grenades were found on the other side of the fence, police said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the killed individuals as Majid Chechi and Samsudin Beigh. The police said that “they had come to receive a cache of arms and narcotics and to facilitate infiltration of terrorists in the general area of Rauta Nar."

Police said that huge ammunition cache has been recovered from the operation site. The recovery includes five AK 47 & 56 rifles, AK rifle shotgun, 15 magazines, 128 7.62mm API round, 177 rounds of 7.62mm Ball rounds including four grenades and two packets of narcotics. The police have registered the case and an investigation is underway.