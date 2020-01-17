Will join Kerala in Supreme Court over Citizenship Amendment Act: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said that the state will join Kerala and move Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act issue.

Punjab Assembly has already passed a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

"We have sent a draft to Centre to make changes necessary to make CAA acceptable to everyone. Census is being carried out now, It will be done on old level. Every citizen will be counted whether he is Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, Christian or anybody," the Chief Minister said today.

"We are going to join Kerala in Supreme Court on this issue," he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government has already moved the apex court on the matter and had passed a resolution on the same.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Thursday described the state government's move to go to the Supreme Court over Citizenship Amendment Act as a 'breach' of protocol.

Khan said that the government should have at least taken his approval or informed him before moving the top court. He added that he got to know about Pinarayi Vijayan-led government's move only through media reports.

On Friday, Khan said that he will seek a report in connection to the matter from the state government.

The new citizenship law seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.



