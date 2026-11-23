The Supreme Court said on Monday that only vehicles complying with BS-VI emission standards should be allowed to ply in Delhi, even as it described the national capital’s relatively better air quality this November as a matter of good fortune, saying favourable winds had helped prevent the air quality from slipping into the severe category.

“We are clear we will allow only BS-VI vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” a bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, observed, signalling its intention to continue with restrictions on polluting vehicles during the winter months.

While hearing the Supreme Court’s ongoing suo motu proceedings on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the bench remarked, “We have also been lucky this winter. There is no severe category pollution till now because of the winds.”

When additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), pointed to the efforts made by authorities to contain pollution, the court said, “Primarily nature.”

Bhati maintained that enforcement measures had also contributed to the situation.

“We are clear; we want only BS6 vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR,” Justice Bagchi remarked during the hearing while examining the regulatory framework governing air pollution.

BS6 vehicles align closely with Euro 6 norms

BS6 vehicles are motor vehicles manufactured, sold, and registered in India that comply with strict emission standards introduced on April 1, 2020. They align closely with Euro 6 norms and significantly cut harmful exhaust pollutants compared to older BS4 vehicles.

The top court also stressed the need for a long-term plan to prevent polluting commercial vehicles from entering Delhi while ensuring uninterrupted supplies of essential commodities.

“Why not (and) how to ensure that commercial vehicles don’t enter Delhi at all? But it does not mean that Delhi people don’t require them. They have a lot of necessities. They require vegetables, fruits, and other day-to-day items. So, everything will have to be available. So what can be the alternative?”

“Can there be something that… at the border, some warehouse, so that you have some other battery-operated vehicles or non-polluting vehicles to bring them inside the city? This kind of arrangement may not be possible this year, and may not be possible next year. But why not have this for five years? To ensure that no single commercial vehicle enters Delhi,” the CJI remarked.

SC questions why NCR states not actively participating in process

The apex court also sought accountability from NCR states over the issue of air pollution and questioned why they were not actively participating in this process and directed Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and other states concerned to file status reports detailing steps taken to reduce particulate pollution across the NCR.

Expressing serious concern over the recurrent air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the top court had earlier termed vehicular emissions a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality and asked authorities why the air quality index continues to remain alarming despite several regulatory measures.

The Bench had highlighted the large number of vehicles plying on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Delhi govt introduced restrictions

In a string of actions to curb air pollution, the Delhi government has introduced restrictions on the entry and plying of vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards during the winter months. Under its notification, vehicles registered outside Delhi that comply only with BS-IV or older emission norms are barred from plying in the capital between November 1 and January 31 every year.

The Delhi government announced on November 7 that the restriction would be an annual measure, rather than a one-off intervention for the current winter.

The prohibition covers BS-IV and older commercial goods vehicles, including light, medium and heavy goods vehicles, as well as buses entering the capital. Only specified emergency and other exempted categories are allowed.

The government has also deployed enforcement personnel at major entry points to prevent violations. It said it is using special enforcement teams and automatic number plate recognition cameras to monitor compliance.