Uttarakhand: 11 of 17 missing trekkers found dead as IAF’s rescue op continues

At least 11 of 17 trekkers including tourists, porters and guides were reported dead on Friday after going missing on Monday in Uttarakhand due to heavy snowfall and inclement weather.

They had lost their way in the bad weather. The Indian Air Force is currently conducting a massive rescue operation in the area.

The survivors were given first aid at Harsil and the sent to District Hospital, Uttarkashi. For the rest of the trekkers, the rescue operation will be conducted on Saturday, said sources.

Two members of the team were rescued on Thursday. They were hurt and are currently undergoing treatment, said an official. They had gone missing during a trek to Chitkul in Himachal Pradesh via Harsil in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi’s search and rescue teams spotted five bodies of trekkers on Thursday. Two members of the team were also found dead in Himachal Pradesh, said Uttarkashi district disaster management officer Devendra Patwal.

Search is still going on for the two missing members of the team with the help of a helicopter, Colonel Rajendra Prasad of 9 Bihar Regiment said.

The team, which consisted of eight trekkers, went missing on a trek to Chitkul recently. In the team, one person was from Delhi and the rest were from West Bengal and three cooks were also there.

(With inputs from agencies)