Ukraine shares its own ‘closer to reality’ version of Delhi G20 Summit declaration

After the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration was adopted with the consensus of G20 member nations, Ukraine reacted to this historic development. Ukrainian foreign affairs ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "G20 adopted a final declaration. We are grateful to the partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. However, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of."

In his post on the social media platform X, Nikolenko posted a picture of the declaration in which he scrapped out a few parts of the statement with red and replaced them with wordings Kyiv claims are more suitable to be included in the text.

The caption to the picture added, "This is how the main elements of the text could look to be closer to reality."

Amoung the changes he made in the text include changing "the war in Ukraine" to "the war against Ukraine". It replaced the term "Ukraine crisis" with "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."

Moreover, it struck off "there were different views and assessments of the situation" and instead wrote, "members of the G20 unequivocally condemned it and called on Moscow to immediately end it."

World leaders reach consensus

World leaders at the G20 Summit reached a consensus over the language used for the Russia-Ukraine war in the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical," mentions the Delhi Declaration shared after Indian PM announced its adoption.

Jaishankar on Ukraine war

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar held a press conference after the Delhi Declaration was adopted. In the presser, Jaishankar made comments on the issue of the Ukraine war as well. The external affairs minister said, "They dwelt on the ongoing war in Ukraine and the impact it has had, especially on developing and least developing nations still recovering from the pandemic and economic disruption."



Jaishankar said: “It is a fact that this is today a very polarising issue and there are multiple views on this. There are a spectrum of views on this, so I think in all fairness it was only right to record what was the reality in the meeting rooms.”



“Considerable time was spent — especially in the last few days — in regard to geopolitical issues, which really centered around the war in Ukraine,” Jaishankar said, adding further, “Everybody helped, because everybody came together for the consensus, but the emerging markets took a particular lead on this and many of us have a strong history of working together.”



Meanwhile, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant dubbed the declaration historic and path-breaking and said there was 100% consensus on all developmental and geopolitical issues.

"Historical & Path breaking #G20 Declaration with 100% consensus on all developmental and geo-political issues. The new geopolitical paras are a powerful call for Planet, People, Peace and Prosperity in todays world . Demonstrates PM @narendramodi leadership in today's world (sic)," Kant posted on X.

Through the Delhi declaration, the G20 leaders, "highlighted the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, supply chains, macro-financial stability, inflation and growth, which has complicated the policy environment for countries, especially developing and least developed countries which are still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic disruption which has derailed progress towards the SDGs. There were different views and assessments of the situation."