Morocco man sets his priorities right, holds on to PlayStation amid earthquake chaos

Hundreds of people have lost their lives in Morocco after a powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck the North African nation. Amidst the horrifying images and videos emerging from the disaster, one photo circulating on social media has left people bewildered.

The picture shows a shirtless man who, during the earthquake, abandoned all his possessions except for his PlayStation, which he carried with him out on the street. The photo captures him standing shirtless on the streets of Marrakesh, surrounded by many onlookers.

People on social media said that since the convention goes that people save during tragedies what's most valuable to them, it might be the case that the PlayStation meant the world to the Moroccan man.

Morocco earthquake PlayStation taker: Netizens point out 'rookie mistake'

"It might be the only thing that makes him happy. Man must to save what’s more valuable to him after all," a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Taking the console without the controller, rookie mistake," another user wrote.

"Most likely he was playing when the Earthquake happened and he had no time to get anything else including his clothes, move out with what was in his hands," a third user wrote on the Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform.

"I've often thought about this scenario and my PS5 is always on my priority list," a fourth user reflected.

Meanwhile, the United States Geological Survey has declared this earthquake to be the most powerful tremor to hit this region of North Africa in over a century.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 71 kilometers southwest of Marrakesh, and its effects were felt in coastal cities such as Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira. Outside Morocco, the tremors were felt till as far as Portugal.

A resident of Essaouira, located 200 km west of Marrakech, described the chaotic scene during the tremor, with people gathering in squares and cafes, choosing to sleep outdoors due to the fear of falling debris from building facades.

Meanwhile, leaders across the world came out in support of the Moroccan authorities and offered all possible assistance.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is stewarding the G20 Summit in New Delhi, took to X, and expressed condolences to the lives lost in Morocco.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the people of Morocco. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time," Modi said.

