G20 Summit: Delegates reach compromise on language to describe war in Ukraine, says report

G20 delegates have reached a compromise on language to describe the ongoing war in Ukraine, the news agency Reuters reported on Saturday (September 9) as their leaders began the annual G20 summit in India's capital city New Delhi. A person familiar with the developments told Reuters that the G20 country representatives reached a compromise on the language to be used in the final communique, which will be presented to the leaders.

No further details have been provided yet. Reuters reported that this language could be similar to the one in the communique issued in Indonesia at last year's G20 summit, which noted that while most nations condemned Russia for the invasion, there were also divergent views.

Another source told Reuters a joint declaration may or may not come to a unanimous agreement. A third source in one of the G20 member states told the news agency the paragraph on the war on Ukraine had been agreed by Western countries and sent to Russia for its views.

What is Russia's take on language to describe Ukraine war?

At the G20 Summit, Russia is being represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who said he will block the final declaration unless it reflects Moscow's position on Ukraine and other crises.

The source in one of the G20 member states told Reuters that Russia had the option to accept the West's views and give its dissent as part of the statement. If there is no agreement, India will have to issue a chair statement. This would mean that for the first time in 20 years, G20 will not have a declaration.

G20 member states are divided over Russia's offensive in Ukraine, with Western countries pushing for strong condemnation of Russia while others are demanding a focus on broader economic issues.

Turkish prez spoke with Japanese PM to revive Black Sea grain deal

During the first day of the G20 Summit on Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on reviving the Black Sea grain deal, Reuters reported citing sources.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Erdogan said that after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, it would soon be possible to revive the grain deal. He added that Ukraine should soften its negotiating position against Russia in talks over reviving the deal and export more grain to Africa rather than Europe.

The meeting between Erdogan and Kishida comes as Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be in Ukraine on Saturday to show support for the war-torn country and discuss the reconstruction from the damages caused due to Russia's offensive.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE