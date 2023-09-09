G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates | India all set to host marquee event

According to Reuters news agency, the G20 negotiators were unable to resolve disagreements over the wording of the summit declaration on the war in Ukraine on Friday, leaving any possible breakthrough to bloc leaders during the two-day meeting.

The 38-page draft that was circulated among members and which Reuters has access to left the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank, while it had agreed on the 75 other paragraphs which included climate change, cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks.

G20 sherpas have been struggling for days to agree on the language because of differences over the war, hoping to get Russia on board to produce a communique.

India's G20 sherpa, or negotiator, Amitabh Kant, said earlier in the day the "New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it ... This declaration will be recommended to the leaders."