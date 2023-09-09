G20 Summit 2023 Delhi LIVE Updates | India all set to host marquee event
G20 Summit 2023 LIVE Updates: Leaders from the G20 group nations, including the African Union, have arrived in New Delhi for their annual summit, amidst visible divisions between the members who are present and China's Xi Jinping who called the bloc's relevance into question. The Group of 20 was formed in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis as a way of managing the global economy. However, finding consensus among members has been increasingly difficult in recent years. As India's capital is decked up and protected with multiple layers of security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought to forge consensus on contentious issues including the Ukraine war, climate and global governance.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is also present for the conclave, issued a word of caution to the leaders saying that that their squabbles risked stoking conflict and corroding public trust. He stressed that countries must assume responsibility regardless of "whether it's the president or the prime minister or the vice president that comes" to New Delhi.
"If President Xi Jinping has not been able to come, perhaps there are domestic reasons. It is also possible that diplomatically, China may have come to a determination that they do not want to, in a way, acknowledge the kind of focus and attention India is getting," strategic affairs expert Uday Bhaskar told PTI news agency.
According to Reuters news agency, the G20 negotiators were unable to resolve disagreements over the wording of the summit declaration on the war in Ukraine on Friday, leaving any possible breakthrough to bloc leaders during the two-day meeting.
The 38-page draft that was circulated among members and which Reuters has access to left the "geopolitical situation" paragraph blank, while it had agreed on the 75 other paragraphs which included climate change, cryptocurrencies and reforms in multilateral development banks.
G20 sherpas have been struggling for days to agree on the language because of differences over the war, hoping to get Russia on board to produce a communique.
India's G20 sherpa, or negotiator, Amitabh Kant, said earlier in the day the "New Delhi Leaders' Declaration is almost ready, I would not like to dwell on it ... This declaration will be recommended to the leaders."
the theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future". It is inspired from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life — human, animal, plant, and microorganisms - and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.
The world leaders will start reaching Bharat Mandapam, the avenue where the G20 leaders are being hosted. from 9.20 am.
The first session of the G20 summit will begin at 10.30 am, whose theme is 'One Earth', and it will last for 3 hours
From 1.30 pm to 3 pm, there will be round of bilateral meetings.
The second session of the summit will begin at 3 pm, which will last for approximately 1 hour 45 minutes. The theme of the second season is 'One Family'.
Here, a round of bilateral meetings will be seen from 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.
Later, at 8 pm, President of India Draupadi Murmu will host a dinner for the guests which will be held in the Bharat Mandapam.