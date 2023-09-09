G20 Summit: India showcases Konark Wheel as PM Modi welcomes world leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to leaders and delegates from across the globe on Saturday (September 9), marking the commencement of the 18th G20 summit. The prestigious event is taking place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, where PM Modi personally greeted each arrival. A backdrop featured the iconic Konark wheel from Odisha, a symbol deeply rooted in India's heritage.

The significance of the Konark wheel

Constructed during the 13th century under the rule of King Narasimhadeva-I, the Konark Wheel with its 24 spokes has been incorporated into India's national flag, representing the nation's profound ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural brilliance.

Nestled within the Sun Temple of Konark, this historical artefact boasts an intriguing feature: its spokes serve as a sundial, allowing precise timekeeping through the shadows they cast.

Beyond its practical utility, the wheel's rotating motion symbolises not only time itself, known as Kalachakra, but also progress and the ever-changing nature of existence.

As a potent emblem of the democratic wheel, it reflects the resilience of democratic ideals and the commitment to societal advancement.

The G20 summit agenda

The G20 summit commenced with the "One Earth" session scheduled for 10:30 am. This session took centre stage as leaders congregated to deliberate on one of the summit's paramount themes: accelerating climate action by intensifying mitigation efforts and hastening the global transition to net-zero emissions.

Following the "One Earth" session, delegates gathered for lunch, preparing for the subsequent session titled "One Family" at 3 pm, a pivotal component of the summit's discussions. The day concluded with a grand dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at 7 pm. This distinguished event welcomed foreign delegates, parliamentarians, current Cabinet ministers, and former senior leaders of the nation.

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'

This year's G20 summit, held under India's presidency, is guided by the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth · One Family · One Future," derived from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad.

The theme underscores the intrinsic value of all life forms—human, animal, plant, and microorganisms—and their interconnectedness within the realms of planet Earth and the broader universe.