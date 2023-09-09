G20 summit: Modi helms expansion of G20 with African Union as permanent member

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while helming the stewardship of G20 leaders' summit, invited the Head of the African Union to take his seat at the summit, as the bloc consisting of 55 African nations became a permanent member of the G20 in New Delhi on September 9.

The principal name plate in front of Modi read 'Bharat', the indigenous name of Indian republic.

President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani took his seat as a permanent member of the Group of 20 nations.

Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/fQQvNEA17o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023 ×

Modi called upon the leaders to "transform the global trust deficit into one one of trust and reliance".

"This is the time for all of us to move together," Modi said.

"In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us," added Modi while referring to the key slogan of his Bharatiya Janata Party which translates into cooperation of all, development of all, trust of all and effort of all.

"Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations," Modi said.

Modi throws spotlight on 'trust deficit' caused by war

India's Prime Minister Modi said that the twenty first century is an important time to show the world a new direction.

"This is the time when old problems are seeking new solutions from us and that is why we should move ahead fulfilling our responsibilities with a human-centric approach...If we can defeat COVID-19, we can also triumph over the trust deficit caused by the war," Modi said, in an indirect reference to war in Ukraine and Russia's relentless offensive in the region.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE