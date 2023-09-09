Japan's foreign minister to visit war-torn Ukraine to discuss reconstruction

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will be in Ukraine on Saturday (September 9) to show support for the war-torn country and discuss the reconstruction from the damages caused due to Russia's offensive. According to a report by the news agency Associated Press, Foreign Minister Hayashi will be accompanied by many business leaders during the visit.

Hayashi will meet his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv. The report said that Hayashi is also set to visit Bucha, which is one of the hardest-hit towns on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Foreign minister's first visit since beginning of war: What to expect?

This is the Japanese foreign minister's first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year. A foreign ministry official, who chose to remain anonymous, told the Associated Press that Hayashi would convey Tokyo's determination to support Ukraine’s economic recovery and reconstruction from the damages of war “from a uniquely Japanese perspective” through cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The official added that Hayashi's business delegation to Ukraine includes Japanese business leaders like Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani and All Co. President Teppei Sakano. The delegation aims to assess the situation in Ukraine on the ground and communicate with Kyiv about its reconstruction needs

Japan is also planning to host a conference with Ukraine aimed at economic reconstruction of the latter country at the end of this year or early next year, the report added.

Six months back, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited Ukraine, the last G7 leader to do so ahead of the summit in May. Since the beginning of the war, Japan has donated over $7 billion to Ukraine, mostly for humanitarian assistance. The military equipment supplied to Ukraine is limited to non-lethal weapons due to the legal limitations under the Japanese pacifist Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)

