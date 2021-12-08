Tributes pour in for Gen Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, and 11 others died on Wednesday after their helicopter crashed in Coonoor.

The Indian Air Force tweeted ''With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident.''

As soon as the news of Rawat's demise got confirmed, tributes started pouring in from all across the world.

The US Embassy and Consulates in India expressed their deepest condolences to the Rawat family and the families of those who perished in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

''As India’s first Chief of Defence Staff, General Rawat spearheaded a historic period of transformation in the Indian military. He was a strong friend and partner of the United States, overseeing a major expansion of India’s defense cooperation with the US military,'' it said in a statement.

Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said, ''Deep condolences on the sad demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other victims in the helicopter crash accident. My sympathy goes to all the family members of General Bipin Rawat.''

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted, ''Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & loved ones of Gen. Bipin Rawat, chief of defense staff, his wife & 11 others who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash. Taiwan grieves with India at this difficult time.''

Former Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu said, ''I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. May they rest in peace.''

I was deeply saddened to learn about the deadly helicopter crash that killed India's Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu.



Australia’s High Commissioner to India said, ''Our deepest sympathies to the families of CDS General Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat & others on the helicopter.''

Spokesperson Pakistan Armed Forces tweeted, ''General Nadeem Raza, CJCSC & General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS express condolences on tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash in India.''

Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai said, ''Participate in the mourning of India, for the death of Bipin Rawat, his wife and other 11 soldiers who killed in a helicopter crash. This is a sad day for India and its friends all over the world. Israeli tears from Mumbai.''

Additional Directorate General of Public Information tweeted, ''General MM Naravane COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat & 11 other passengers on board, in an unfortunate air crash at Coonoor.''

"Chief of the Defence Staff #CDS is all about #Synergy where effort is to achieve more than the sum of the whole. Sum of synergistic application of three Services is not for 1+1+1=3 but sum to be 5 or 7."



-General Bipin Rawat#CDS

At Tri-Services Guard of Honour

Virat Kohli, the captain of the national men's cricket team, said, ''Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends & family members.''

Indian actor Anil Kapoor tweeted, ''A shocking & devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families. I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat. Om Sadgati.''

A shocking & devastating loss. Sending our heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families.

I am honoured to have met Gen Bipin Rawat.

Rawat, who is India's first Chief of Defence Staff, was appointed to the position by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019.

The 63-year-old came from a military family with several generations having served in the Indian armed forces.

The general joined the army as a second lieutenant in 1978 and had four decades of service behind him, having commanded forces in Indian-administered Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.

