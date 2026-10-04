/Suvendu Adhikari announces UCC plan, 'anti-Love Jihad' and 'anti-land jihad' law within 6 months

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday (October 4) announced to come up with stringent laws against “love jihad” and “land jihad” within six months. He also said that his government will introduce a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. While marking the birth centenary of former VHP president Ashok Singhal, Adhikari addressed the gathering and said West Bengal would follow Uttarakhand and Gujarat to implement the UCC.



“Give us six months, will also bring stringent laws against love and land jihad,” Suvendu Adhikari said. Additionally, to examine a draft UCC, the state government has already set up a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai.

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Uniformity in civil laws

The proposed bill aspires to weave a single, harmonised thread through the civil laws governing marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption across communities. Adhikari declared that his government would remain steadfastly within the Constitution's framework, yet would never countenance any attacks on Indian culture, traditions, temples and monasteries.



“This government will not allow any anti-national activity here,” he said and urged people to remain united and vigilant against “divisive forces”. “You can rest assured that the government will function in accordance with the Constitution. But it will not allow any attack on Indian culture, Sanatani traditions, temples and monasteries, and our heritage that spiritual icons Vivekananda and Mahaprabhu Sri Chaitanya have propounded.”