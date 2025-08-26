The Supreme Court of India has constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate Reliance Foundation-owned Vantara Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre. The centre has been accused of illegally acquiring animals domestically and internationally.
On Monday (August 24), the Supreme Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter concerning Vantara Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in the western Indian state of Gujarat. It is a wildlife venture owned by Reliance Foundation. Vantara was accused of illegally acquiring animals from within the country and from countries across the world. They were further accused of mistreating animals in captivity, financial irregularities and money laundering.
The bench noted allegations made in the petition lacked supporting material. It highlighted that such a petition should not be entertained. "However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the Courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any. Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct for constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of respectable persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service," the bench observed.
According to its website, Vantara is a ‘wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation center’ that ‘offers a secure and natural environment for the care and recovery of rescued animals’.
While Vantara, in its statement, has mentioned, “We acknowledge the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals.”
“We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts,” it added.
The centre has further requested that the probe be carried out without any speculation and in the best interest of the animals they are serving.