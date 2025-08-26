On Monday (August 24), the Supreme Court constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter concerning Vantara Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in the western Indian state of Gujarat. It is a wildlife venture owned by Reliance Foundation. Vantara was accused of illegally acquiring animals from within the country and from countries across the world. They were further accused of mistreating animals in captivity, financial irregularities and money laundering.

The bench noted allegations made in the petition lacked supporting material. It highlighted that such a petition should not be entertained. "However, in the wake of the allegations that the statutory authorities or the Courts are either unwilling or incapable of discharging their mandate, more particularly in the absence of verification of correctness of the factual situation, we consider it appropriate in the ends of justice to call for an independent factual appraisal which may establish the violation, as alleged, if any. Accordingly, we deem it appropriate to direct for constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of respectable persons of impeccable integrity and high repute having long public service," the bench observed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to its website, Vantara is a ‘wildlife rescue, treatment, and rehabilitation center’ that ‘offers a secure and natural environment for the care and recovery of rescued animals’.

Special Investigation Team will probe into the following:

Acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants

Compliance of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 and rules for zoos made thereunder

International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES) and compliance with import/export laws and other statutory requirements concerning imports/exports of live animals

Compliance with standards of animal husbandry, veterinary care, standards of animal welfare, mortalities and causes thereof

Complaints regarding climatic conditions and allegations concerning the location near an industrial zone

Complaints regarding the creation of a vanity or private collection, breeding, conservation programs and use of biodiversity resources

Complaints regarding misutilisation of water and carbon credits

Complaints regarding allegations of breach of different provisions of law, trade in animals or animal articles, wildlife smuggling etc. as made in the articles/stories/complaints referred to in the petitions as well as generally

Complaints regarding issues of financial compliance, money laundering etc.

Complaints regarding any other subject, issue or matter germane to the allegations made in these Petitions.

Vantara releases statement:

While Vantara, in its statement, has mentioned, “We acknowledge the order of the Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law. Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals.”

“We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts,” it added.