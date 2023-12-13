Smriti Irani opposes menstruation leave policy, says its 'not handicap'

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Wednesday (Dec 12) opposed the paid menstruation leave policy stating that the menstruation cycle was "not a handicap".

Irani's remarks came in response to a question asked by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) member in the upper house Manoj Kumar Jha on the menstrual hygiene policy in India.

“As a menstruating woman, menstruation and the menstruation cycle is not a handicap, it’s a natural part of women’s life journey…We should not propose issues where women are denied equal opportunities just because somebody who does not menstruate has a particular viewpoint towards menstruation,” she said in Rajya Sabha.

Last week, Irani, in response to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's question, had told Lok Sabha that there was no proposal made under the consideration of the government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces.

“A small proportion of women/ girls suffer from severe dysmenorrhea or similar complaints, and most of these cases are manageable by medication,” she said in a written response on Wednesday that was submitted in the upper house.

"The issue of menstruation and its associated activities are surrounded by silence, often treated with shame and associated with social taboos that restrict mobility, freedom and access to normal activities for menstruating persons, and many a time leads to their harassment and social exclusion. It becomes even more sensitive when a girl/ menstruating person is unaware of the changes that she undergoes emotionally and physically while facing her menstrual cycle for the first time," she wrote.

Health Ministry formulates draft menstrual hygiene policy, says Irani

Irani on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had formulated a draft menstrual hygiene policy in consultation with stakeholders.

She also highlighted other initiatives taken by various ministries for the promotion of menstrual hygiene.

Under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao component of Mission Shakti, an umbrella scheme for safety, security and empowerment of women implemented by the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, raising awareness about menstrual hygiene is one of the key areas, she added.