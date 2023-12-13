PM Modi stresses on need to prepare global framework for AI, raises concerns over deep fake abuse

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the intensity of impact artificial intelligence has on the present as well as future generations and also called for a global framework regulating the development of artificial intelligence tools as the annual Global Partnership for Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit kicked off in New Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam on Tuesday (Dec 12).

"AI is having a significant impact on both present and future generations. We must proceed with extreme caution. I believe that the suggestions and ideas emerging from this summit will help us safeguard the world from the potential risks and challenges posed by the darker aspects of AI," PM Modi said while addressing GPAI.

"AI has the potential to revolutionise India's tech landscape. India is committed to the responsible and ethical use of artificial intelligence," he added.

He also raised concerns about how tools like deep fake were being abused to spread false information by even terrorist organisations.

"Deepfake is a challenge for the whole world... AI tools going into the hands of terrorists are also a big threat. If terrorist organisations get AI weapons, this will have a huge impact on global security... We need to plan how to tackle this," PM Modi said during his address.

Further Modi stressed the need to formulate a global framework for AI technology at the world level.

“Just like we have treaties and protocols for international affairs, we need to prepare a global framework for AI at a global level," Modi said.

"AI is not just a new technology but has become a worldwide movement. Thus, we must all work together," he added.

'Make AI all-inclusive', says PM Modi

He also emphasized on the need for the development and regulation of artificial intelligence to be inclusive for its results to be more fair and just.

"The more inclusive the development journey of AI is, the better results society will achieve. Learning from past decades where there was inequality in access to technology, we must now safeguard society from such harm. When democratic values join technology, it acts as a multiplier for inclusivity," he noted.

“While AI increases our efficiency, it is up to us to keep space for emotions. It is up to us to maintain our ethics,” Modi said.

The summit, running from December 12 to 14, gathers influential minds from various sectors, marking a crucial moment for the collaborative advancement of artificial intelligence (AI).