Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot slams senior party leader Kapil Sibal for Congress criticism

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal for his critical comments on the party, saying it has hurt "sentiments of party workers".

Sibal in an interview to a national daily has criticised party's leadership for Congress's performance in the recently-concluded assembly election in Bihar.

"There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mention our internal issue in media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country," the CM said on Twitter.

"We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too," Gehlot said.

Congress has seen various crises including 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in the 1996 - but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership.

There are various reasons for Electoral loses, . But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crises.

Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this Nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development.

"But each time rank and file of the Congress Party has shown undivided and firm belief in the party leadership and that is why we came out of it stronger and united after every crisis. Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development," he further tweeted.

He also said that the party faced a crisis in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, and each time it had come out stronger due to its ideology, programmes and policies, among other things.

Recently, Sibal is being seen openly questioning Congress's leadership for the crisis it is facing for many years and was one of the 23 senior leaders of the party that wrote a letter to the party chief Sonia Gandhi on suggestions to revive India's Grand Old Party.



