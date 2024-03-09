WATCH | PM Modi visits Kaziranga National Park in Assam, takes elephant safari

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commenced his two-day visit to the Indian state of Assam on Friday (Mar 8) ahead of the upcoming general elections, visited Kaziranga National Park, the first PM to visit the World Heritage Site

since 1957.

Kaziranga National Park is a renowned protected area located in the northeastern state of Assam, India. It is celebrated globally for its significant population of the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, which is one of the world's most endangered species. The park, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, spans across the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River and covers an area of approximately 430 square kilometres. #WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park in Assam today. The PM also took an elephant safari here. pic.twitter.com/Kck92SKIhp — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024 × The visit will be packed with a flurry of inaugurations and foundation stone-laying ceremonies. Arriving via a special aircraft, Modi's itinerary includes unveiling projects amounting to Rs. 18,000 crore ($2.1 billion), a testament to the joint efforts of Assam and the central government in bolstering the state's infrastructure.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm welcome, expressing excitement under the hashtag #ModiParivarAssam. Modi's agenda encompasses diverse sectors, with a focus on energy security and rail connectivity.

Notable highlights include the inauguration of the Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline. “The ₹3992cr Barauni-Guwahati Pipeline, is a historic feat in enhancing India’s energy security as it connects NE to the National Gas Grid. Along with this, Hon’ble PM will also commission two other projects to augment India’s pumping & refining capacity,” Sarma wrote on X. Some more glimpses from the welcome in Assam. pic.twitter.com/GsZr2epzDo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024 × Additionally, the PM will fortify rail networks with the dedication of key projects.

Modi will also visit Arunachal Pradesh, where he will unveil the Sela tunnel, a groundbreaking feat by the Border Roads Organisation.

In a gesture of tribute, the PM will also inaugurate the 'Statue of Valour' in honour of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, commemorating the legacy of courage. "He will return to Assam later in the afternoon and inaugurate the 84-feet tall statue of legendary Ahom general Lachit Borphukan at Jorhat with a 41-feet tall pedestal. He will address a public rally at Meleng Meteli where the PM will inaugurate several Central and state government projects," Assam CM Sarma reportedly said.