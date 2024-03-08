Rameshwaram Cafe: Bengaluru's famous eatery to reopen on March 9 after blast that injured 10

Bengaluru's renowned eatery, ‘The Rameshwaram Cafe’, is all set to resume operations on Saturday (March 9), following a low-intensity blast a week ago. Co-founders Divya and Raghavendra Rao have confirmed the attendance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at the reopening ceremony.

In response to the blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a ₹10 lakh ($12K) cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspected bomber. Taking charge of the probe earlier this week, NIA has intensified efforts to unravel the circumstances surrounding the explosion, which left at least 10 individuals wounded.

New CCTV footage emerges

Fresh CCTV footage has surfaced, showing the suspected bomber boarding a BMTC bus. This footage, sourced by news agency PTI, shows the suspect wearing a cap, face mask, glasses, black shoes and pants, and a greyish-green button-up shirt—moments before the incident.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect spotted inside BMTC bus. Source: Twitter

Earlier footage retrieved from the cafe's vicinity captured customers gathered at the billing counter mere moments before the explosion occurred. Authorities have obtained a substantial amount of CCTV footage, estimated at 40 to 50 recordings, to aid in the investigation.

Karnataka's Director General of Police, Alok Mohan, addressed the blast, affirming ongoing investigations into the matter. FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) teams have been deployed to scrutinise the premises, while city Police Commissioner and other officials remain actively involved in the inquiry.

Initial assessments suggest that the explosion was orchestrated through an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Consequently, the Karnataka Police has registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act, intensifying efforts to identify and arrest those responsible.