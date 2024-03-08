India: Arvind Kejriwal launches AAP's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday (March 8) launched the party's Lok Sabha elections campaign with the slogan “Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, toh Dilli hogi aur khush haal (Delhi will be more prosperous with Kejriwal in Parliament)”.

While launching the campaign at the AAP’s headquarters in New Delhi, Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Indian government and the Delhi Lt Governor accusing them of stalling the works of his government.

He then appealed to the voters to ensure the victory of all seven candidates of the AAP-Congress combine in Delhi.

The AAP is a member of the INDIA bloc which has positioned itself to take on the BJP in the upcoming April–May Lok Sabha elections.

“I have made all efforts to serve the people of Delhi who are my family, without considering myself as the chief minister,” Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convenor, said.

He further alleged that the BJP stalls every initiative launched by the AAP government.

“They hate you because you elected and brought an ordinary man to power in Delhi. They demolished Mohalla Clinics with bulldozers, they stopped door-to-door ration delivery, tests and medicines in hospitals,” he alleged.

'Nine-year rule of Kejriwal marked by loot and corruption, rendering Delhi miserable,' says BJP’s Delhi chief

After the launch of the campaign by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, BJP’s Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva took a dig at the AAP chief stating that the party's apt slogan would be “nine-year rule of Kejriwal marked by loot and corruption, rendering Delhi miserable”.

“The people of Delhi, Punjab and Gujarat will reject Kejriwal in such a way that even the AAP’s national status will be snatched,” he said.

The AAP has entered into a seat-share deal for Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana with the Congress party. Whereas in Punjab, both parties have agreed to contest the elections independently.