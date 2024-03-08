Congress releases first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections; Rahul Gandhi to contest from Wayanad
Photograph:(PTI)
Story highlights
Rahul Gandhi is to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.
Congress on Friday (March 8) released the first list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.
Rahul Gandhi is to contest from Wayanad in Kerala.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said, "The central election committee of Congress has selected 39 list of candidates today. In which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name is there."
#WATCH | Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal says, "Central election committee of Congress has selected 39 list of candidates today. In which Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's name is there, and Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's name is there..." pic.twitter.com/lbk4ybxSep— ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024