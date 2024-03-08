India: ITAT dismisses Congress' plea to stay I-T recovery, freezing of bank accounts

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has dismissed the plea moved by the Congress Party seeking a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts, according to news agency ANI.

Senior Advocate Vivek Tamkha who appeared for Congress requested to keep the order in abeyance for 10 days so that the Indian National Congress (INC) can approach the High Court.

However, the bench declined the same saying that "we have no such provision or prayer before us".

The grand old party's main bank accounts were frozen in February over an income tax demand of Rs 210 crore. However, later an I-T appellate tribunal allowed it to operate them pending further hearings.