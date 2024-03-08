Philanthropist, author Sudha Murty gets nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM Modi hails 'Nari Shakti'
Sudha Murty has been nominated to Rajya Sabha one year after she was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for her social work
India's President Droupadi Murmu nominated philanthropist and author Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, announced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi congratulated Murty on her nomination and said that her nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country as the announcement was made on International Women's Day.
"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi wrote on X.
I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024
Reacting to the announcement, Murty who is in Thailand, said, "I have to see what are the things...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it." She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement."
12 people, who have made great contributions in the field of arts, literature, sciences, and social services, get nominated by the president of India to the Upper House of the parliament.
Who is Sudha Murty?
Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist, educator and the Infosys Foundation's former chairperson. She is also one of the members of the Gates Foundation's public healthcare initiatives. The Murty Classical Library of India has been established by her at Harvard University.
Her husband Narayana Murthy has founded IT giant Infosys and United Kingdom's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is her son-in-law. In 2006, Murty was honoured with Padma Bhushan, which is India's third-highest civilian award in India for her social work.
She started her career as an engineer with TELCO (now Tata Motors). She has written some of the bestsellers in English and Kannada, and her books have been translated into different Indian languages.
She is also famous for her novel - ‘Dollar Bahu’, which was originally written by her in Kannada language and later translated into English.
