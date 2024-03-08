Philanthropist, author Sudha Murty gets nominated to Rajya Sabha; PM Modi hails 'Nari Shakti'

PM Modi congratulated Murty on her nomination and said that her nomination to the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to the 'Nari Shakti' of the country as the announcement was made on International Women's Day.

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," PM Modi wrote on X.

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024 ×

Reacting to the announcement, Murty who is in Thailand, said, "I have to see what are the things...what I can do. This is a new area to me. So, I have to first sit and study and then I will be able to do it." She said she was pleasantly surprised by the announcement."