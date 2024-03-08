'Nari Shakti': PM Modi celebrates Women's Day with $1.21 reduction in LPG cylinder prices

Celebrating Women's Day and easing the financial burden on households across the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a reduction in LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100 ($1.21). This decision is expected to bring relief to millions of families, particularly benefiting women.

In a statement on X social media platform, PM Modi wrote, "Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti."

"Nari Shakti" is a Hindi term which translates to "women power". It signifies the strength, resilience, and potential of women in society.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them," the PM added.

The announcement comes as the world is celebrating March 8 as International Women's Day. It's a day dedicated to celebrating women and advocating for gender equality. It's also a day to raise awareness about women's rights issues and to promote actions to address gender disparities in various aspects of life.

Many countries mark this day with various events, rallies, conferences, and other activities.

The government has been highlighting its commitment to supporting women and improving their quality of life. With the reduction in LPG prices, families will experience tangible relief in their monthly expenses, allowing them to allocate resources more efficiently.

During her sixth consecutive budget speech in the Indian parliament on February 1, 2024, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pointed out that addressing the needs, aspirations, and welfare of women is of paramount importance to the administration led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Empowering and ensuring the well-being of women, alongside the welfare of the poor, farmers, and youth will be instrumental in propelling the nation's progress, Sitharaman had remarked at the time.

She also underscored that over the past decade, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there has been significant momentum in fostering women's empowerment through initiatives focusing on entrepreneurship.

"Thirty crore (300mn) Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs. Female enrollment in higher education has gone up by 28 percent in 10 years. In STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths] courses, girls and women constitute 43 percent enrollment, one of the highest in the world," Sitharaman said.

This move is expected to be widely welcomed by households across the country. It also aligned with the government's broader agenda of promoting inclusive growth and fostering a conducive environment for all citizens to prosper.