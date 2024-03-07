'India AI Mission': Cabinet approves plan with outlay of $1.25 billion

The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday (Mar 7) approved the artificial intelligence (AI) Mission with a budget outlay of $1.25 billion (over Rs 10,300 crore), said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The approved budget would be used to fund and create a large computing infrastructure in India.

"IndiaAI Mission will help India demonstrate to the world how this transformative technology can be used for social good and enhance its global competitiveness," said the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in a statement.