Two days after the dastardly terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) convened to express its deepest shock and condemnation.

The committee extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The statement said, "CWC stands with them wholeheartedly in this moment of profound anguish. This cowardly and calculated act of terror, mastermind by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country."

"We appeal for calm in the face of this grave provocation and reaffirm our collective strength in the face of adversity. The CWC appeals for calm and reaffirms the Indian National Congress' longstanding resolve to combat cross-border terrorism with determination and unity," it added.

CWC also paid tribute to the local pony riders and tourist guides, one of whom was died while selflessly trying to protect the tourists to uphold the idea of India.

The committee highlighted, "Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry."

The statement further noted, "Amarnath Yatra is set to commence shortly. Lakhs of pilgrims from across India participate in this annual journey, and their safety must be treated as a national priority. Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness."

The party said the attack has been condemned by all political parties and citizens. "However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed."