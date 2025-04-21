Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is visiting the United States, raised questions on the credibility of the Election Commission of India by alleging irregularities in the Maharashtra assembly elections while speaking at an event in Boston.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the lower house of Indian Parliament, made the claim by referring to the voter turnout figures he alleged were physically impossible, and targeted the Election Commission saying it was “compromised”.

“It is very clear to us that the Election Commission is compromised, and it is very clear that there is something wrong with the system. I have said this multiple times...More people voted in the Maharashtra Assembly elections than there are adults in Maharashtra,” said Gandhi.



He further claimed that the EC’s data showed that 65 lakh voters cast their votes between 5:30-7:30 pm. “This is physically impossible,” he said. “For a voter to vote, it takes approximately 3 minutes, and if you do the Math, it would mean that there were lines of voters till 2 am,” he said, adding that the Congress party asked for video proof of the voting process, which was denied to them, and the law was changed to ensure no one was allowed access to the videos.

Gandhi’s remarks triggered a strong response from the ruling BJP, which accused him of attacking India’s democratic institutions in frustration over the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) chargesheet in the National Herald case.

BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi’s habit of running abroad to malign India’s institutions and question the strength of our democracy every time he faces electoral rejection is not just immature—it’s irresponsible.”

Rahul Gandhi’s habit of running abroad to malign India’s institutions and question the strength of our democracy every time he faces electoral rejection is not just immature—it’s irresponsible. Criticism is healthy, but doing it on foreign soil, especially when it serves no… pic.twitter.com/88yJN06JgL — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 21, 2025

BJP MP Sambit Patra said Gandhi’s criticism of the Election Commission was an attempt to deflect attention from his legal troubles.

Patra termed Gandhi a “traitor” for allegedly insulting India’s institutions and democracy on foreign soil and accused him of corruption, stating that both he and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, would soon face imprisonment for alleged embezzlement in the National Herald case.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, “Even after losing several elections, some political parties and politicians do not learn any lesson. They just question EVM, the Election Commission, and democratic institutions. All they do is shame India on foreign land… I want to say this to Rahul Gandhi and his supporters who spend more time in foreign countries: the more you shame India, the people of India will give an equally befitting reply.”



Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also condemned Gandhi’s remarks, saying, “Whenever Rahul Gandhi is abroad, he never misses an opportunity to share his negative views on India and its democratic systems.”

Congress general secretary Kumari Selja dismissed the BJP’s attacks and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of setting a precedent by criticising opposition leaders abroad. She argued that Gandhi’s remarks were a reflection of the widespread concern over the integrity of India’s electoral system.