Chinese researchers claim to have detonated a hydrogen-based explosive that produced a devastating effect without using any nuclear material.

As per a study published in March, the bomb weighing just 2 kg (4.4 lbs) generated a fireball exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius (1,832 degrees Fahrenheit) for over two seconds, producing a devastating effect.

The explosion led to extensive thermal release, enough to melt aluminum alloys, besides allowing precise control over blast intensity and achieving massive destruction across a vast area, said a peer-reviewed paper published in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance.

The explosive device was developed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation’s (CSSC) 705 Research Institute, known for its work in underwater weapon systems, using a magnesium-based solid-state hydrogen storage material, said a report in the South China Morning Post.



The chemical—magnesium hydride— is a silvery powder that can store much more hydrogen than a pressurised tank. It was developed with the aim to bring the gas to off-grid areas, where it could power fuel cells for clean electricity and heat.

Magnesium hydride was activated by conventional explosives and underwent rapid thermal decomposition, releasing hydrogen gas that ignited into a sustained inferno, the researchers said.

“Hydrogen gas explosions ignite with minimal ignition energy, have a broad explosion range, and unleash flames that race outward rapidly while spreading widely,” said the team, led by CSSC research scientist Wang Xuefeng.

“This combination allows precise control over blast intensity, easily achieving uniform destruction of targets across vast areas.”



The hydrogen bomb can cause vast thermal damage, as the fireball it produces lasts much longer than TNT’s fleeting 0.12-second flash.



The researchers found that under controlled conditions, the detonation created 428.43 kilopascals pressure at two metres from the bomb, but with a far greater heat projection range.



The researchers also explored the potential military applications of the detonation, like using it to create intense heat across a large area and focusing its destructive power on high-value targets.



The report said that the initial blast smashes magnesium hydride into tiny fragments that heat up and release hydrogen, which mixes with ambient air and ignites, triggering exothermic combustion. The extra heat triggers the same reaction, releasing more hydrogen and creating a chain reaction until fuel exhaustion.



The paper did not disclose where the large amount of magnesium hydride used in the test came from. Until recently, magnesium hydride could only be produced in laboratories at the slow pace of a few grams per day since binding hydrogen with magnesium requires high temperatures and pressure, and any accidental exposure during manufacturing can lead to deadly explosions.



Earlier this year, China launched a magnesium hydride plant in the northwestern province of Shaanxi that can produce a staggering 150 tonnes of the material per year. Developed by the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, the plant has achieved low production costs using a “one-pot synthesis” method.

Other uses of the solid hydrogen storage technology are being explored, including in submarine fuel cells and long-endurance drone power systems.



The PLA has embarked on a green campaign and is modernising its military capabilities by integrating clean energy technologies. China is developing electric-powered warships, tanks, and space launch systems.