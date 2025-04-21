A Boeing 737 MAX originally meant for China’s Xiamen Airlines flew back to the United States on Sunday, highlighting the growing impact of U.S.-China trade tensions. The aircraft, clearly marked with Xiamen livery, touched down at Boeing Field in Seattle at 6:11 pm.

Advertisment

The plane had been waiting at Boeing’s Zhoushan centre in China for final work and delivery. Instead, it made the long 5,000-mile journey back to the US, stopping to refuel in Guam and Hawaii.

Also read: Trump names 8 ways countries are ‘cheating’ US on trade: Here’s the full list

Tariffs bite as aircraft deliveries stall

Advertisment

This reversal follows new tariff hikes. President Donald Trump recently raised US tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%, while China responded with a 125% tariff on US goods. That means any Chinese airline receiving a US-made jet like the 737 MAX, valued at around $55 million, would now face a huge cost increase.

The 737 MAX is Boeing’s best-selling model. Its return to the US is the latest sign of how the aerospace industry’s long-standing duty-free status is falling apart.

Airlines may delay plane deliveries over costs

Advertisment

With confusion growing over tariffs, several airline CEOs have hinted that they may delay taking deliveries to avoid the added expense. Analysts believe many deliveries could now be put on hold.

Also read: Signal group chat leak: Trump's defence secretary Hegseth 'shared' details of Yemen attack with his wife and family

Just last week, Boeing shares dropped after a report claimed China suspended all Boeing deliveries. Following Bloomberg’s report, Boeing’s stock dipped 1% by midday.

Boeing faces bigger risks than most in trade disputes

Boeing is particularly exposed in global trade rows. Unlike some other companies, it builds all its planes in US factories but exports nearly two-thirds of them. Boeing also plays a major role in the American economy, supporting about 1.6 million jobs and contributing an estimated $79 billion. The company employs nearly 150,000 people in the US alone.

Watch: Trump is hopeful of Russia-Ukraine peace deal this week

Years of struggles and losses for Boeing

Boeing has been in a rough spot for years. Since 2018, its last profitable year, the planemaker has recorded $51 billion in operating losses. China, the world’s largest aircraft market, is key to Boeing’s future, with 8,830 new planes expected to be ordered there over the next 20 years.

Yet Boeing’s orders from China have dried up. It received 122 plane orders from Chinese customers in 2017 and 2018. But in the six years since, it has logged just 28, mainly from leasing firms or for cargo use. No recent orders have come from Chinese passenger airlines.

Not just trade tensions: Crashes and groundings also to blame

Trade friction isn’t the only reason for Boeing’s problems in China. The 737 MAX was grounded globally after two deadly crashes in 2018 and 2019. Deliveries nearly stopped entirely after the second crash, and even when most countries cleared the aircraft in 2020, China held off. It was only last year that deliveries to China began to pick up again.

Also read: Russia-Ukraine war: Was Putin's Easter truce just an attempt to appease Trump?

Boeing’s business model relies heavily on completed deliveries, that’s when most payments are made. At the end of 2024, the company had 55 planes sitting in inventory, mainly for Chinese and Indian customers, but couldn't hand them over.